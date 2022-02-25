  • Doc Redman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Doc Redman makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman sends in 29-footer for birdie at Honda

