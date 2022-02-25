Doc Redman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Redman hit his 94 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Redman's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Redman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

Redman tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 over for the round.