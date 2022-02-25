Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.