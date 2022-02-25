Dawie van der Walt rebounds from poor front in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Dawie van der Walt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dawie van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, van der Walt's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, van der Walt had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.