Davis Riley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to even for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Riley's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.