David Skinns shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

David Skinns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 139th at 11 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Skinns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Skinns at 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Skinns's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Skinns got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.