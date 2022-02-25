David Lipsky shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.