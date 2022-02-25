Danny Willett shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.