Daniel Berger shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Honda Classic

Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Berger had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Berger's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Berger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Berger's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

Berger hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.