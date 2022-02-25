-
-
Curtis Thompson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 25, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 25, 2022
-
Shot of the Day
Curtis Thompson’s amazing 204-yard eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the The Honda Classic 2022, Curtis Thompson finds the bottom of the cup from 204 yards to eagle the par-4 6th hole.
Curtis Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt saving par. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
