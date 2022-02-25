Curtis Thompson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Curtis Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt saving par. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.