Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.