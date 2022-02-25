Chris Stroud shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Chris Stroud hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stroud's tee shot went 181 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Stroud's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 over for the round.