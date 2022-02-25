Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Kurt Kitayama; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Chris Kirk hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kirk's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.