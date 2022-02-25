  • Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Chris Kirk shot a 2-under 68, is three shots back and is tied for second heading into the weekend. Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and will resume on Saturday.
