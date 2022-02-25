Chase Seiffert putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Chase Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Seiffert had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seiffert's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Seiffert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Seiffert had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.