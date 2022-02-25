Chase Koepka shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Chase Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Koepka's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Koepka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 2 over for the round.