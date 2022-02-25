Charles Howell III shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic

Charles Howell III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Howell III's tee shot went 240 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 177 yards to the water, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Howell III's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Howell III tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 6 over for the round.