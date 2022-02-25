Charl Schwartzel putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 262 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Charl Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schwartzel had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.