Chad Ramey shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Honda Classic

Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 141st at 12 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 6 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ramey to 8 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 7 over for the round.