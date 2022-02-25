13-over 83 by Camilo Villegas in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 143rd at 17 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 6 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 7 over for the round.

Villegas hit his second shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Villegas to 8 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Villegas's tee shot went 166 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.

Villegas his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 14 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 13 over for the round.