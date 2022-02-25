Cameron Young shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

Cameron Young hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Young suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Young's 85 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Young's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.