Callum Tarren shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Callum Tarren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Tarren's 164 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tarren to 4 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.