C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Pan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Pan at 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.