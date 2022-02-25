Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Koepka got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Koepka's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.