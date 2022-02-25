Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Burgoon's tee shot went 163 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.