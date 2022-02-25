Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.