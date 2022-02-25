Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Stuard's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.