Brian Harman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Harman's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Harman chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 180 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Harman's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 1 over for the round.