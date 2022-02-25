Brian Gay putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brian Gay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Brian Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Brian Gay at 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Gay's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gay's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.