Brett Drewitt putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

Brett Drewitt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Drewitt finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brett Drewitt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brett Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Drewitt had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.