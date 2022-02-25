Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Brendon Todd had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Todd hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 66-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.