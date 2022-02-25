Brendan Steele shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brendan Steele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Steele's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Steele's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.