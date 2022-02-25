Brandon Wu shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brandon Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wu's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wu had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.