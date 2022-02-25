  • Brandon Wu shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brandon Wu makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Wu sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brandon Wu makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.