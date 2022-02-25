Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Hagy got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hagy's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hagy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hagy's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hagy tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 3 over for the round.