Billy Horschel putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Billy Horschel hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Billy Horschel got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Horschel at 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Horschel's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Horschel's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Horschel hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.