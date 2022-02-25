Bill Haas shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Bill Haas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Haas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Haas's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.