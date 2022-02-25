Ben Kohles shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

Ben Kohles hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.

Kohles tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kohles to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kohles had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kohles's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Kohles suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kohles at 4 over for the round.