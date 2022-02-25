Beau Hossler comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Honda Classic

Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hossler finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Beau Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Beau Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 17th, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.