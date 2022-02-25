Austin Smotherman shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic

Austin Smotherman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 6 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smotherman to 7 over for the round.