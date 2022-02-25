  • Austin Smotherman shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Smotherman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.