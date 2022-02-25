Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Cook's 173 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Cook's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.