  • Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Anirban Lahiri's tee shot and birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.