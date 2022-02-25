Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lahiri chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lahiri's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 5 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Lahiri had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.