Andrew Novak shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Andrew Novak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Novak got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Novak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Novak to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Novak's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Novak hit his 83 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Novak had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.