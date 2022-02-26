  • Andrew Kozan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Andrew Kozan makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Kozan's 36-foot birdie putt at Honda

