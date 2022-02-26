Andrew Kozan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

Andrew Kozan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kozan finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Kozan had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kozan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kozan's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kozan to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kozan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kozan to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kozan's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Kozan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kozan to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Kozan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Kozan at even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Kozan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kozan to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kozan his third shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.