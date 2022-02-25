Alex Smalley putts himself to an even-par second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Alex Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Alex Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smalley's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Smalley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Smalley's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Smalley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Smalley to even for the round.