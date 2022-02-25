Alex Noren shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Noren's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Noren chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.