Alan Morin shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Alan Morin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Morin finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Morin got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morin to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Morin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morin to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Morin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morin to 1 over for the round.

Morin got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morin to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Morin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Morin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morin to 4 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Morin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morin at 5 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Morin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morin to 6 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morin to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Morin's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morin to 4 over for the round.