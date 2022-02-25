Adam Svensson shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Honda Classic

Adam Svensson hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Mark Hubbard; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; and Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Svensson hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 4 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.