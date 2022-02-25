Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 89th at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Schenk at even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.