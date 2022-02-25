  • Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.