Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Aaron Wise's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Wise had a 245 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.