Aaron Rai putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Aaron Rai's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Rai's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.