Zach Johnson shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.