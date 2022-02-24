William McGirt putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

William McGirt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, William McGirt had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McGirt's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, McGirt had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.